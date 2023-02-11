Rakhi Sawant is a well-known yet polarising name in Indian films. She’s been in the entertainment film industry for a long time, and we’ve always admired her. Rakhi Sawant has done all in her twenty years career, from reality programs to being part of renowned dance routines in blockbuster films.

Rakhi Sawant is an Indian model, dancer, actress, and talk show host who has acted in several Hindi and a few Kannada, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil films. She was a Bigg Boss 14 challenger and competitor and a contestant in the first season of the Indian reality show Bigg Boss. Rakhi Sawant has also appeared in Season 4 of Bigg Boss Marathi.

Rakhi Sawant is a professional entertainer. She continually captivates and astounds the audience. Rakhi Sawant never ceases to amaze us with her amusing antics. She was recently seen to be depressed and released a short video of herself; scroll down to check her emotional reel video.

Rakhi Sawant’s Video Appearance

Rakhi Sawant looked stunning in a dark pink salwar suit, a yellow flowery work dress, and a colorful Mojari. Her hair was pulled back in a half ponytail. She accessorizes with silver jhumkas and a nose pin in silver. Rakhi applied heavy makeup, including bright eyeshadow, pink blush, and light pink lipstick. She shot a video while relaxing on the beach. Throughout the video, she captured her selfie appearance with a gorgeous tiny smile. In addition, Rakhi displayed a scenic landscape as well as a few boats.

The Ek Talk quote music she selected for the reel, read, “Woh Jo kehte hain na ki usne mujhe chod diya, toh mujhe aapse sawaal karna hai ki, usne aapko chod diya woh aapke haath main nahi tha, lekin aapne aapko Jo kyu chod diya, woh toh aapke haath main tha na, aapne aapko chod dene de, apne sabse bada dhoka aapne aap se kiya hai, kyuki aapne liye toh aapko humesha rehna hai, koi aur rahe na rahe, aapka apne saath rehna, sabse jyada takadwar aur sabse pyaar rishta hai, aapne aapko kabhi mat chodna.”

What do you think about Rakhi Sawant’s latest emotional note video appearance? Let us know your opinion in the comment section; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.