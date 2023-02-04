Rakhi Sawant is a well-known yet divisive name in Indian cinema. She’s been in the entertainment world for a long time, and we’ve always admired her. Rakhi Sawant has done everything in her 20-year career, from reality shows to being a part of iconic dance routines in blockbuster movies.

Rakhi Sawant is a model, Indian dancer, actress, and talk show host who has appeared in various Hindi films and a few Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Telugu, and Tamil films. She was a challenger and contestant on Bigg Boss 14 and featured on the inaugural season of the Indian reality program Bigg Boss 1. Rakhi Sawant has also featured in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 4.

Rakhi Sawant works as a professional performer. She consistently captivates the audience and leaves them stunned. Rakhi Sawant is continuously delivering entertaining moments that leave us stunned. She was recently noticed feeling melancholy and shared a short video of herself with Adil Khan; scroll down to view her emotional reel video.

Rakhi Sawant’s Video Appearance

Rakhi Sawant looked gorgeous in a white and black embellished salwar suit and white shoes. Her hair was styled in a middle-parted basic straight hairdo. Rakhi Sawant hugs Adil Khan while holding a phone in her right hand. Adil Khan dressed in a basic white hooded t-shirt, a dark grey jacket, dark blue track trousers, and black sneakers.

He simply wore a black wristwatch as an accessory. They can be seen hugging and having a sweet discussion in the video. Rakhi Sawant is overjoyed and puts her head on Adil Khan’s shoulder, sharing a sweet moment. She added an emotive voice song for this video, “Jiss tarah tum zindagi me aaye the na, laga nahi tha ki kabhi chodkar jaaoge.”

All her fans are showing love to her post, one fan wrote, “Kabi kisi k bare aisa nh bolna chahiye rakhi bht dard me h ek din rakhi ko sb Khushi milegi waheguru..”

What do you think about Rakhi Sawant’s latest emotional video with Adil Khan? Let us know your views in the comment section below; stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more masala updates.