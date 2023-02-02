Regarding action, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are two of the best and most admired names. While Akshay Kumar was an absolute pioneer in the 1990s and 2000s, Tiger Shroff began leveling up and pushing the high-octane action game to new heights after his debut with ‘Heropanti.’ Fans have been awaiting their spectacular teamwork for a long time, given that both are action experts.

Fans are excited to watch Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff share screen time in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Fans have been ecstatic since the news of this film was unveiled. The trailer has created quite a stir, and one thing is certain: fans are in for quite a treat. Aside from these two, Manushi Chhillar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Prithviraj play prominent roles in the film.

Well, Khiladi Akshay Kumar is presently promoting his next film, ‘Selfiee,’ which will be released shortly. Today, he uploaded a video of himself dancing with Tiger on the freshly released song Main Khiladi from Selfiee, which we’re sure will make you want to see these two on the big screen even more.

Akshay Kumar And Tiger Shroff Dance Video

Akshay Kumar posted to Instagram to share a video of him dancing with Tiger Shroff to his recently released song Main Khiladi from Selfiee. This song is a reworking of the iconic old tune Main Khiladi Tu Anari. After seeing Akshay and Emraan Hashmi in the original video, seeing the Padman actor dance with Tiger is a visual treat. They are clothed in identical black outfits.

Tiger is dressed in a black vest over black cargo trousers and boots, while Akshay is dressed in a black shirt over black pants. Two actors look spiffy and flawlessly match their stride.

About Selfiee Movie

Raj Mehta directed Selfiee, co-produced by Karan Johar and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Driving License is a remake of Prithviraj’s flick. Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha also appear in the film, set to be released on February 24.

Did you enjoy Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar's Dance video?