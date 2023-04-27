ADVERTISEMENT
Adorable! BTS J-Hope's First Pictures In Military Uniform; See Now

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Apr,2023 10:38:12
BTS J-Hope, earlier on 17th April 2023, enlisted for mandatory military service. All the BTS boys appeared to bid farewell to the Hobi, and the pictures of their togetherness went viral online. And after a few days of military enlistment, BTS J-Hope’s first pictures in the military uniform go viral online.

BTS J-Hope’s First Picture In Military Uniform

In the viral pictures, BTS J-Hope donned a green camouflage uniform with a green hat. And for his fans, the idol made a hand heart. And in the other picture, J-Hope has essential and healthy food.

Hobi is the second BTS to join the military for 18 months compulsorily. Earlier, BTS’s eldest Jin last year in December enlistment for his mandatory service. BTS Jin welcomed the idol when he entered the military camp. J-Hope serves in the military at Baekho New Corps of the 36th Infantry Division.

As per the reports, J-Hope is receiving primary military education and training for about 5 weeks, and later he will serve in the army as an active-duty soldier.

Earlier, BTS boys were bashed for receiving special treatment. It was rumoured that J-Hope was receiving special treatment in the military for being so famous. Reacting to the issues, BTS’s agency BigHit Entertainment shared, “We are currently in the midst of checking [the truth of the report].”

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

Read Latest News