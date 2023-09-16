I start my day with the song Ram Siya Ram by Sachet Tandon: Ajit Pandit

Music | Celebrities

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Sep,2023 11:42:55
Ajit Pandit, a popular Bollywood actor who was last seen in the Punjabi film Kaali Sarhad, the Hindi movie Hum To Huye Hain Tumhare, is also famous for various music albums and web series.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Ajit talks about his love for music.

What is your go-to song?

My Ghazal ‘Meri Baton Ne’ which was released on Indie Music Label featured by me and sung by Jazim Sharma. It not only soothes my mind but it helps me to stay calm and feel free.

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

When I am very tired and I need a song to energize me… Kar Har Maidan Fateh …I play this song. I don’t just play the song, I sing with the song. And I like Fort Minor’s Remember The Name.

What is your favourite song?

Alan Walker’s Alone pt II. Diljit Dosanjh’s Do You Know

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

My Song ‘Kuch Ankahi Kuch Ansuni’ sung by Shabab Sabri which was released on Venus. When I was shooting the song, I had to fall into the swimming pool. Even before the action, my foot slipped and I fell. The shot was so good that the entire team was clapping. I couldn’t even breathe though.

What is your favourite Hindi song?

My favorite songs list keeps changing with time like Spotify. Nowadays my favourite song is ‘my latest release song ‘Jeene Ko Tadpega’ by Krishna Beura. It just crossed 4M+ views on Panorama. The tune of the song is so catchy, I can’t get it out of my head.

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

Hamari Adhuri Kahaani, and of course all songs in which I acted

Your Favourite Dance Song?

Saturday Saturday and Nacho Nacho and Zinda Banda

What is your Morning song?

I start my day with Ram Siya Ram by Sachet Tandon

Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh

