Lee Min-Ho, a K-dramas star, is undoubtedly the most well-known Korean actor in the world, with over 31.9 million Instagram followers. He is well-known for appearing as a leading man in famous television shows such as Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs, Legend of the Blue Sea, and The King: Eternal Monarch. He has also portrayed several parts on film and given us many trendy looks. Some have been polished and sophisticated, while others have been bold and reckless. But, on the other hand, Lee Min-ho has always done it with elegance and flair, which is why everyone adores him.

On social media recently, he shared a series of pictures of himself with his crew members on Instagram; scroll down to see his and all members’ appearances.

Lee Min Ho’s Picture Appearance

Lee Min Ho looks superb in all-white attire. He styled his hair in a side parted. In the first image, Lee Min Ho stands in the center holding flowers while celebrating with a few comrades. In the second image, everyone is dressed in black and poses for the camera. In the third image, Lee Min Ho was dressed in a purple t-shirt and hugged a man, smiling at the camera. Finally, he poses with the girl in the fourth image. He wore black and white attire and gave the girls a fight before, and she was seen waving at the camera.

In the sixth photo, he took a selfie with his pals. Lee Min Ho makes his next appearance, sitting in a chair wearing white and blue jeans and taking a low-angle photo. In the next photo, Lee Min Ho was dressed in a purple V-neck t-shirt and stood alongside a man dressed in an all-black suit and pants ensemble. They’re both having a good time in the photo. In the ninth image, Lee Min Ho caught a triple shot with the same guy and his female friend. Finally, Lee Min Ho makes a frank appearance in the eighth photo. In the final image, Lee Min Ho delivers a side embrace to his co-star. Lee Min Ho captioned his post, “Last day .”

