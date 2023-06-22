Munawar Faruqui Couldn't Stop Smiling After Meeting These Special People

LockUp winner Munawar Faruqui is scaling the height of success with his dedication and hard work. His comedy has entertained his fans, while his social media presence has made him a constant treat. In comparison, the actor is now venturing into different sectors of the entertainment business. He buzzed over the internet with his latest releases. The comedian turned singer with his amazing voicing and rapping talent. And so he appeared at the Music celebration yesterday night. And there he met some extraordinary people. Let’s check out who.

Munawar Faruqui’s Special Meet

The artist dropped photos from events he attended and performed. Yesterday was World Music Day, and to celebrate music Meta Indian organized an event called More Music Together. It was an event attended by many star singers. And Munawar felt gratitude for performing with them on stage and appreciated the music.

Singers like Sunidhi Chauhan, Aastha Gill, Arjun Kanungo, and Kamakshi Khanna were present for the music event. He shared pictures with all the singers and couldn’t stop gushing through the pictures.

In the caption, he wrote, “Kya din tha🙈 got a chance to meet the the the @sunidhichauhan5 aur yahi nahi sath perform kiya ek stage pe😭 aur line up pe itna sara talent @aasthagill @arjunkanungo @kamakshikhannamusic 🥳

Thank you @metaindia #moremusictogether for making this possible 😘.”

