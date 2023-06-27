ADVERTISEMENT
Munawar Faruqui's Swanky Look Is Making Fans Awestruck

Munawar Faruqui is a sensational singer, actor, and comedian. In the latest pictures, the actor looks stylish in his black pantsuit look. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
27 Jun,2023 21:03:30
Munawar Faruqui's Swanky Look

Munawar Faruqui is a heartthrob of social media. He entertains the audience with his rapping, comedy, and other talent. He also won the OTT reality show LockUp hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The artist is venturing into new sectors and proving himself. But his simple yet captivating style has grabbed attention. Let’s check it out.

Munawar Faruqui’s Swanky Look

The comedian took to his Instagram profile and shared some swanky pictures on his Instagram account. In the pictures, he wore a white shirt paired with matching pants and jacket. He left his shirt button open and made him look dashing. The black glasses added to his charisma in these pictures.

He captioned his post, “Aise hi ujala nahi hai meri raahon mai. Jalaya hai khudko din raat maine.” Throughout his pictures, she posed, flaunting his body vibes.

Munawar Faruqui is a self-made man who rose to fame with his standup comedy. Though there was a downtime in his career, the artist managed to work hard and once again shine like a star. Recently she released Madari, a rap song that received a massive response from the audience. People are crazy over his singing, comedy, and Shayari. There was a time his personal life was discussed in the media but he didn’t comment anything on that.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

