Munawar Faruqui's Upcoming Song 'Kajal' Releases Tomorrow; Check Details

Munawar Faruqui is enjoying the peak time in his career after facing criticism. He rose to fame with his standup comedy YouTube videos. In the last couple of months, he launched songs like Madari, Noor, and Jatt Tere Shehar. Once again, he is coming up with me track Kajal. Here check out the details.

Munawar Faruqui’s New Track Kajal

The singer, actor, and comedian shared a poster of his upcoming song Kajal and revealed the release date and other details. The new song will release tomorrow at 4 PM. In the poster, Munawar Faruqui is seen wearing a jacket and a beanie and holding a girl name Anvesha Vij who will also feature alongside the comedian.

The artist collaborated with Karan Kanchan Music and Warner Music India. Munawar has a huge fandom on his profile, with 5.6 million followers. His regular posts keep his fans engaged with him. The artist has also won the show LockUp. He has created an impact on the audience.

Undoubtedly his journey from nothing to a star is very inspiring. He knows how to attract attention with his amazing performance and personality. With his hard work, he has come a long way. In comparison, his earlier songs have entertained the audience.

So are you excited about the new track Kajal? Please share your thoughts in the comments box. Follow IWMBuzz.com.