Munawar Faruqui's Warm Wish For Eid; Check Out

Munawar, in the latest Instagram dump, shared his warm wishes for fans on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
29 Jun,2023 21:04:12
The famous artist Munawar Faruqui is known for his standup comedy and social media presence. The actor, singer, and comedian are winning hearts with his talent. He is a self-made man who stands up even after being bashed by the audience. In real life, he is very calm and kind, and here are his warm wishes for Eid for his beloved fans. Read more to know.

Munawar Faruqui’s Eid Wish

The 31-year-old dropped a video on his Instagram account on the eve of Eid wishing his fans. He looked happy and excited. He wore a plain white kurta with chikankari embroidery paired with a matching white traditional cap. The artist looked all set for the Eid, and in the text, he wrote, “Eid Mubarak (with a red heart)” His Eid outfit was designed by Danish Khann.

Earlier, the actor also wished fans at other festivals. He loves festivals and celebrations and shares his wishes with his fans. While his recently released song, Madari, is doing well, fans are enjoying it.

Journey

The self-made artist Munawar started his journey with YouTube videos and slowly rose to fame. In comparison, his appearance and LockUp trophy brought him back into the limelight. Currently, he is ruling the industry with his musical talent.

Did you enjoy Eid? Please share with us in the comments box and follow IWMBuzz.com.

