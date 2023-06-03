ADVERTISEMENT
Music | Celebrities

'Tinka Tinka' is my favourite song: Liza Malik

Liza Malik the celebrated actor, model and singer is happy talking to IWMBuzz.com, about her musical acumen and her likes when it comes to music. Check them here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
03 Jun,2023 11:50:18
'Tinka Tinka' is my favourite song: Liza Malik

Actress, singer and model Liza Malik who has an equally great instinct for interior designing and singing, sees music as a therapy for good mind and soul. It relieves her of stress and in our special segment at IWMBuzz.com, Liza Malik talks about her favourites when it comes to music.

Check them here.

What is your go-to song?

Tujse naraaz nahi zindagi hairaan hu main from the film Masoom.

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

Tu tu hai wahi

Significance of listening songs for you is:

It calms me down and it energizes too.

What is your favourite song?

Tinka tinka Zara Zara

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

Na ja ne kaha se aayi hai chalbaaz, this song and movie motivated me to be an actor.

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

Mera kutch Saman

Your Favourite Dance Song?

Tip tip barsa paani and Mai se meena seena shaki se.

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

Zor ka jhatka hai zoro se laga

A song that describes your family:

Haste haste kaatjae raste.

I get appreciated for the gluten-free burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma

My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli

The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
The bedroom is my favourite corner: Drisha Kalyani
The bedroom is my favourite corner: Drisha Kalyani
Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Exclusive: Splitsvilla fame Shruti Sinha to play lead in Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
I am guilty of this bad behaviour, Megha Chakraborty talks about social media indulgence and more
I am guilty of this bad behaviour, Megha Chakraborty talks about social media indulgence and more
Exclusive: Arshi Bharti Shandilya joins the cast of Sony TV's Barsaatein
Exclusive: Arshi Bharti Shandilya joins the cast of Sony TV's Barsaatein
I treat my job more as a place to learn than a place to earn: Karan Suchak
I treat my job more as a place to learn than a place to earn: Karan Suchak
Exclusive: Kevin Charadva bags Sony TV's Barsaatein
Exclusive: Kevin Charadva bags Sony TV's Barsaatein
Latest Stories
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara reveals her real connection with Malti in front of the family
Pandya Store spoiler: Dhara reveals her real connection with Malti in front of the family
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai reveals Vijendra's ailment to Amba
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Sai reveals Vijendra's ailment to Amba
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer and Amrita bring happiness in Dilpreet and Sanjot’s lives
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Veer and Amrita bring happiness in Dilpreet and Sanjot’s lives
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav comes close to knowing the truth
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhinav comes close to knowing the truth
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti humiliates Surilii
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti humiliates Surilii
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to meet each other
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to meet each other
Read Latest News