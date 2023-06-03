'Tinka Tinka' is my favourite song: Liza Malik

Actress, singer and model Liza Malik who has an equally great instinct for interior designing and singing, sees music as a therapy for good mind and soul. It relieves her of stress and in our special segment at IWMBuzz.com, Liza Malik talks about her favourites when it comes to music.

Check them here.

What is your go-to song?

Tujse naraaz nahi zindagi hairaan hu main from the film Masoom.

What is the one song that makes you very happy and charged up after a tiring day?

Tu tu hai wahi

Significance of listening songs for you is:

It calms me down and it energizes too.

What is your favourite song?

Tinka tinka Zara Zara

What is the one song that has one memory related to it?

Na ja ne kaha se aayi hai chalbaaz, this song and movie motivated me to be an actor.

Lyrics of that one song that you remember to the T?

Mera kutch Saman

Your Favourite Dance Song?

Tip tip barsa paani and Mai se meena seena shaki se.

A song that you love singing to your life partner?

Zor ka jhatka hai zoro se laga

A song that describes your family:

Haste haste kaatjae raste.

I get appreciated for the gluten-free burgers that I make: Bidisha Ghosh Sharma

My dream destination is wherever my boyfriend wants to take me: Madhurima Tuli

The couch is my favourite corner in my house: Shrey Mittal of Naagin fame