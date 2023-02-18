The BTS boyband is well and truly the most loved and admired K-pop entertainment squad that we have in the world at present. All the members of the squad have over the years done immensely well and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything that they do manages to become a rafe and a sensation for all their fans and for real. While all the seven members have over the years earned equal amount of fandom and success, one person who’s totally ahead of others and his contemporaries when it comes to good looks and charm is none other than BTS member V. Girls all over the globe love him wholeheartedly and unconditionally and well, that’s what ARMY as well as all K-pop fans all over the globe love the most.

So, hey ARMY, have you all ever wondered as to what makes BTS member V so popular and a sensation among the girls all over the globe? Well, according to us, it is not just his good looks and charm but also his behaviour and humanitarian nature as an individual that makes him a hot favourite among one and all. Add to that, he’s well and truly a people’s person and well, that’s what makes him extremely lovable and likeable. Well, do you all agree with us folks? Brilliant ain’t it?

On the work front, grapevine suggests that BTS member V has quite many interesting things planned in his pipeline for the year 2023 and we are all looking forward to the same.