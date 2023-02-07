What’s cooking with BTS member Jungkook right now?

The BTS boyband is certainly the most loved and admired K-pop entertainment squad in the world at present and well, all thanks to their teamwork over the years, they have achieved the kind of tremendous success that they have. It has been a nice collaborative effort from all the squad members and that’s why, their team work has resulted in the kind of success that they are blessed with today. While all the members of the squad certainly work immensely hard and are very popular, one member in particular who manages to be at the forefront of things when it comes to limelight and attention all the time is none other than Jeon Jungkook. Anything and everything Jungkook does becomes a grand success and we love it.

Just like any other celebrity, there’s a lot of speculation and rumour about Jungkook as well. While some updates are often false, some end up being true as well. So, as far as special and important updates are concerned ladies and gentlemen, what’s the latest that we hear as per grapevine folks? Well, as per several speculations and gossip in the Korean entertainment space, Jeon Jungkook is right now planning to launch many more singles this year compared to group tracks. Not just that, we also hear that as a performer, he wants to explore acting a lot more this year.

