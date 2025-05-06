Singer Rahul Kumar Vaidya Calls Virat Kohli Fans ‘Do kaudi ke Jokers’

Rahul Kumar Vaidya who is popularly known for his singing and Bigg Boss 14 journey has shared social media stories stating ‘Virat Kohli’s Fans are even bigger jokers than Virat!’

Rahul shared another post in a few hours, ‘And now u r abusing me that’s fine but u r abusing my wife my sister .. who have nothing to do with this! So I was right that’s why you all Virat kohli fans are jokers! 2 kaudi ke jokers’

A few days ago, when Virat Kohli’s fiasco happened Rahul Kumar Vaidya had taken a dig at Virat. He took to his Instagram and said, ‘Main kehna chahta hoon ki aaj ke baad aisa ho sakta hai ki algorithm bohot saare photos like karde jo maine nahi kare. So, jo bhi ladki ho, please don’t do PR around it because it is not my mistake. It is Instagram’s mistake, okay?’

Back in 2024, Rahul Vaidya revealed being blocked by Virat Kohli, the singer claimed he didn’t know the reason and was confused, as he had never badmouthed Virat Kohli. During a media interaction, Vaidya shared, ‘Mujhe zyada pata nahi, Virat Kohli ne block hi kar diya hai mujhe toh Instagram pe. Mujhe aaj tak samajh nahi aaya ki bhai ne block kyun kiya. Main toh humesha se hi… (I don’t know much. Virat Kohli has blocked me on Instagram. I don’t know to date why he blocked me. I’ve always praised him). He’s one of the best batsmen in our country. Toh pata nahi, shayad kuchh hua hoga. Mujhe abhi tak samajh nahi aaya ki block kyun kiya hai. (So I don’t know, something must have happened. I don’t know yet why he’s blocked me).’

Netizens cannot figure out yet why Rahul Kumar Vaidya is writing such things in his stories about Virat Kohli.