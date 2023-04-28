Throwback to when Arijit Singh apologised to Salman Khan publicly for his misconduct at an award function

The incident happened back in 2014, however, Arijit Singh apologised to Salman Khan for his misconduct, in public, later deleted the post from Facebook

While Arijit Singh remains one of the most celebrated singers from the industry as of now, not many are aware of the fact, that the singer got into trouble, and it was Salman Khan who played in an instrumental. However, post the feud, Arijit Singh apologised to the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, however, nothing really worked out.

Arijit Singh and Salman Khan’s feud

It all started from an award function back from 2014, when Arijit Singh’s casual deck at the award function didn’t go well with Salman Khan. He attended the function in chappals and casual adorn as he was busy editing a song. When Arijit Singh came to receive the award, Salman Khan couldn’t believe he was the winner, saying, “Tu hai winner (You’re the winner)?”, to this Arijit Singh said, “Aap logon ne sula diya (You all put me to sleep).”

Arijit Singh’s letter to Salman Khan

After his songs were getting rejected from all Salman Khan films back-to-back, including Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, Arijit Singh penned a letter apologising to Salman Khan on his Facebook. It read, “Dear Mr Salman Khan, This is the last way I thought I would speak to you. I have been trying to text you call you and do everything possible to tell you that you are mistaken about the fact that I insulted you. I never did.”

“That night in the show, It was the wrong time and wrong aura. Nevertheless, you felt insulted. And I understood and I felt extremely sorry about it as me and my family have been your fan for long. I tried to explain so many times but you never got it. I apologized but you never got it. How many times I sent you apology texts you also know. At Nita Ji’s place, I only came back to apologize to you but you didn’t get it,” as quoted by India Today.

However, later Arijit Singh took down the post from his social media. He received mixed reactions from the superstar’s fans, for his behaviour at the award ceremony.

Arijit Singh’s career post the incident

Arijit Singh has risen from the ashes like a phoenix with his soulful renditions that tug at the heartstrings. His last venture was with Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the leads. The film also had Salman Khan for a cameo.