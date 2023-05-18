ADVERTISEMENT
Armaan Malik Spills Beans On Wanting To Work For Salman Khan: "We Just Wanted Him To Support"

Armaan Malik is one of the best singers in the country right now. The singer wanted to make his debut grand, and so he wanted Salman Khan to support him for his Bollywood debut; know the whole story

Author: Aarti Tiwari
18 May,2023
The soulful singer Armaan Malik is a constant newsmaker. His soft voice and heartfelt lyrics make one go mesmerized in his song. The singer made his debut in the singing world in his childhood. However, his official singing began in 2014. Next year the singer will complete 10 years in the industry. And so Armaan Malik spilt beans about his wish to work with Salman Khan in his debut album. Read more to know how Salman Khan helped him.

Armaan Malik’s Debut

Armaan Malik launched his debut album and wanted feedback from Salman Khan. Interestingly Salman liked one of his songs Tum Ko Toh Ana Hi Tha, for his movie Jai Ho. In a conversation with Official Humans Of Bombay, Armaan Malik said, “Salman bhai came to launch my album in 2014. It was a self-titled album, Armaan. When we went to meet him, both Amaal and I, we just wanted to play our album for him. He said himself, ‘I’m going to come and launch this.'”

He added, “We just wanted him to listen to it, probably share it. At that time, Twitter was very new, Insta was very new. We just wanted him to support it in whatever way. He went ahead and said I’ll come for the album launch. Then he went on to remove one of the songs from the album and put it in Jai Ho, his movie. That gave me my Bollywood debut as an adult playback singer.”

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

