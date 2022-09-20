Kim Tae-hyung aka V, a members of the South Korean pop group BTS posed for the October issue of the fashion magazine Vogue Korea and his dapper pictures are stealing the hearts of the fans.

After seeing the popularity of V’s fashion covers released by the magazine, Vogue Korea announced that they will be revealing some surprise covers featuring V soon.

Guess what, now the international fashion magazine has released three additional ‘surprise covers’ in which the Korean singer is looking hot and happening.

In one of the newly released covers, V is seen dressed in a blue-and-grey woolen full-sleeves tee, and he seem cute as he looks sideways with a rounded-cap on.

Another picture showed V standing in the middle of a huge lawn, dressed in a cream-coloured pant and matching shirt, which he paired with a brown knee-length overcoat and looked handsome altogether.

A few other pictorials were unveiled by the Vogue Korea for the fans. These latest photos of Kim Tae-hyung have taken the internet by storm. The BTS ARMY, have also reacted to these viral pictures calling him ‘best man’.

