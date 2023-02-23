The original BTS vocalist Taehyung aka V is all ready to show up on the popular cooking as well as travel reality TV show “Seo Jin’s.” However, before the series’ release, the star member along with the entire cast thumped off with a show grandeur that says, ‘The Game Caterers.’

The popular television programme “Youn’s Kitchen” spin-off, which also features celebrities like Choi Woo Shik and Park Seo Joon, also features some of the Wooga squad mates. BTS V, Jung Yoo Mi, Choi Woo Sik, Park Seo Joon, and Lee Seo Jin, who are running a Korean restaurant in Bacalar, Mexico, are the stars of the improvisational variety show. Both of the “The Game Caterers” episodes surged to #1 and #2 on YouTube South Korea within a week of their releases, proving the notoriety of the programme, as per reports in ALL K-pop.

There have been array of articles and glimpses of BTS V on the internet, that were shared, from the show, became a trending topic of interest amongst the fans. As per the report, three of V’s most prominent articles each earned 344,000, 182,000, and 180,000 views, for a combined total of much more than 700,000 in a 24-hour period. On the webpages of other portals such as Daum and Nate, he was also trending.

[INFO] Kmedia articles related to Taehyung’s appearance in the Game Caterers x Jinny’s Kitchen episodes and tvn’s recent Taehyung centered teaser for Seojins were the 7th, 16th and 18th Most viewed news on Naver with 344,000, 182,000 and 180,000 views respectively pic.twitter.com/JyV3cyqgFR — TAE GUIDE | TAEWEEK (@taeguide) February 21, 2023

And now after the exclusive release of The Game Caterers episodes, the K-pop enthusiasts are heavily eager to watch the cast on the cooking tv series “Seo Jin’s” and the challenges that they will face while running a Korean restaurant in a foreign country.