Well, this year just keeps getting more exciting for the fans of BTS’ J-Hope, as after the success of his album, Jack in The Box and electrifying Lollapalooza performance, the has something else in store for ARMY.

J-Hop is in collaboration with a South Korean star ‘Crush’ for his new digital single, titled Rush Hour, which is set to release on September 22.

As we know, Crush and J-Hope have been close friends for a while, and their immense fan following is the proof that this will be another raging success.

Also, this album will mark Crush’s comeback after his military service. Crush shared a teaser of Rush Hour on his social media, and announced his collaboration with J-Hope.

Adding the same clip to his instagram story, J-Hope captioned it with, “Let’s go!”

Talking about their fans, ARMY is already going bonkers as J-Hope has been experimenting with different kinds of genre lately. A fan wrote, “Crush and Hobi together, omg, this is not a drill!” While another added, “It’s a collab of the year, I’m calling it now.”

While, BTS has said that they won’t be making music as a band for a while, nevertheless, the band will perform in Busan in October, though the logistics and finances are still being discussed.

