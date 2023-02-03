Himanshi Khurana the Punjabi actress and singer is always in the limelight for her amazing sense of fashion. Her flawless features, fair complexion and sensational aura add up to her gracefulness and appeal. Well, Himanshi has always been very active on social media, tempting and luring her fans to a lot of her videos, posts and pictures. She was on a holiday cum work tour abroad recently, and her sensational pictures had won the hearts of all on the internet.

Having said this, she always indulges in pleasing her fans. Today, it is the amazing look of Himanshi in a beautiful black wrap dress that has our hearts swelling with joy. Her beautiful poses in the video are heart-warming and make us keep glaring at her natural beauty and poise.

If you want to have a look at her sensational dressing style here, you have to take a look at this video.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Wow!! We can assure you here that if you miss seeing this dressing style of Himanshi, you are sure to miss out big time!!

