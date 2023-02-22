Himanshi Khurana the talented Punjabi artist is in a mood to celebrate her dressing sense today. As we know, Himanshi is an eye candy and a star when it comes to her perfect styling. Today, she exhibits the best look in grand attire and exuberant jewellery pose.

Himanshi is seen wearing a rich Anarkali suit in black. She is decked with a huge maang tika and a big earring. Her style and poise are infectious and you will surely get attracted to seeing her again and again. We wonder how her male admirers are reacting to this stunning look.

The outfit and the combination of the jewellery make Himanshi scintillating and ravishing.

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Too good!! She is certainly engaging audiences for a huge ball in this look. Are you drooling over what you see? We bet you are!!

