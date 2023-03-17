BTS K-pop has always made it to headlines for some or another reason. But, constantly, they have proved their unbreakable bond with each other. They are the OT7.

The boys always talk about each other, even on their solo projects. They don’t hesitate to show their love for each other as a group, as they have grown together for years.

BTS and number 7 go hand in hand, but the new ‘8 BTS’ trend has confused the fans. After reading this, users instantly speculate that maybe BTS will have a new member.

Surprised and shocked users started to tweet, asking what’s the reason for the new trend. Also, not only ‘8BTS’ but also ’10 BTS’ is trending. Now, what does all this exactly mean?

And amidst the chaos, a user tweeted that ‘8BTS is nothing but 8 songs of BTS’. So it didn’t take long to understand that ‘8 BTS’ is trending because a fan shared 8 songs of BTS.

Check out these tweets below.

“it feels really different, i feel much more comfortable when there’s seven of us together i just want to perform with our members on stage as soon as possible. Mentally it feels different when im alone than when im with the members” oh yoongi 🥺 pic.twitter.com/Q2OlrBvKSd — hourly namgiseok (@raplinehr) September 7, 2022

WHAT'S THE MEANING BY

8 BTS pic.twitter.com/ZfeiGryWu9 — BTS LIFE LINE ARMY (@BTSLIFELINEARMY) March 4, 2023

BUT I KNEW THAT BTS IS ' 7 ' THEN WHY ' 8 ' BTS AND ' 10 ' BTS IS TRENDING ?!! 😭 pic.twitter.com/bpskpnvNFU — Lora⁷ ⟭⟬⟬⟭🪞💨 (@lora_luv_7) March 4, 2023

👀👀 whats with the 8 BTS ??? pic.twitter.com/epue49anwo — 🌕ᴮᴱRemember⁷ us when u see the moon 🌕💜 (@btsarmy_elle) March 4, 2023

Though for some time, users were shocked but always knew that BTS will always be seven.

BTS boys last year announced that they were taking a hiatus from group projects to explore and focus on their solo albums. In contrast, BTS Jin went on to serve in the National army for two years, a compulsory service for every South Korean citizen.

What did you think about the ‘8 BTS’ trend? Share with us and follow IWMBuzz.com.

Source: Koreaboo