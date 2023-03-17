BTS South Korean musician Jimin also composes music and dances. October 13, 1995, saw his birth in Busan, South Korea. BTS, also known as “Bangtan Sonyeondan” or “Bulletproof Boy Scouts,” is a well-known K-pop group that includes Jimin.

In the K-pop music industry, Jimin is one of the most handsome singers and people. However, we are not startled because Jimin has consistently put up a great effort to keep the BTS K-pop boy band at the top. BTS Jimin and the other six idols helped the BTS boy band achieve heights they probably did not expect when they set out on their incredible musical and content-creating journey. They make outstanding music videos, everyone. Today BTS Jimin’s solo song, ‘Set Me Free’ is released; have a look.

On “Set Me Free Pt. 2,” the lead track from Jimin’s upcoming debut solo album Face, due out on March 24, he lets go of deep-seated emotions. Instead, the song and the music video show a BTS member taking center stage in a complex choreography routine.

His first six songs Jimin will release on Face. “Set Me Free Pt. 2” features production help from producers Pdogg, GHSTLOOP, EVAN, and bandmate RM.

About Music And Choreography

We finally got to experience Jimin’s authentic appearance and voice, which is breathtaking and guaranteed to give you goosebumps. The track gains a lot of style and musicality from the band-like instrumental with the choir chorus in the background.

The choreography is straightforward but effective. In the finest way imaginable, it conveys the song’s terrible feelings. The numerous dancers gave the song greater depth, while Jimin used his expertise in modern music to create emotions that sent spectators through a wave of emotions.

Did you like seeing BTS Jimin's new solo song appearance?