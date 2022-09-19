Vogue Korea has been working relentlessly on the new edition of the issue. Also, huge efforts are being made to promote and talk well of the star from BTS who will appear on the cover. Well, it is Kim Taehyung and he has been talked about a lot now. Vogue Korea has gone on to put the biggest of adjectives for BTS V, as they praise his fashion stance. A report on allkpop.com talked about this and we take reference from that story for our write up here.

After describing him as “an icon of an era,” Vogue Korea released an article titled “Fashionable Moments of BTS V” that gives a more in-depth look at why Taehyung’s fashion has made him stand out among his peers. Some of his best and most iconic looks from the past are revisited.

Vogue Korea praises Taehyung’s exceptional ability to digest any fashion style that others struggle with.

Do you agree that he is a fashionista in every sense?

