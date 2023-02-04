BTS is one of the most leading K-pop boy bands in the globe. The band consists of very talented 7 members from Seoul, South Korea, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, V, SUGA and Jungkook. Each one of them has managed to earn a huge fan following all across the globe, given their spectacular work aboard. What also kept them extremely popular is the way they have kept themselves relevant with their dope fashion folios online.

However, following the band’s hiatus that they announced last year, each of the members have been busy with their solo careers and project. Given that, J-Hope is currently busy with his new album Jack In The Box. The album consists of beautiful songs and singles in a row, and is currently witnessing heights in terms of success.

Owing to that, the label of the boy band has now again dropped a first hand poster of the album on their official Instagram handle. The colourful poster features J-Hope in his funky stylish pantsuit teamed with his dope expressions and messy hair. He posed casual on the floor while we see the title J-Hope in the box.

Are you guessing what is there in the new line up from the album? Well so are we! J-Hope remains one of the most popular stars from the boy bands. Time and again, the star has managed to garner an array of appreciation from fans, and this collective album looks right away promising in terms of songs and style.

For the unversed, BTS is also slated to join their mandatory military service. Last year December Jin, being the eldest member from the team has joined his training. He has been busy at the camp, as his pictures from the spot elevate. However, the other members are also soon to join the service.