The Royal Challengers Bangalore is indeed one of the most popular franchises in the history of IPL. Although the team has some of the greatest players in T20 cricket format, it hasn’t always managed to convert the good results in the tournament into a tournament victory at the end. As far as season 2023 is concerned, the expectations are high. After starting off on a nice note against Mumbai Indians, they lost the second game against Kolkata Knight Riders by 81 runs.

Reece Topley ruled out of IPL 2023:

As far as IPL 2023 is concerned, their main spearhead bowler whom they were all counting on to a great extent was the English fast bowler Reece Topley. However, the sad news is that after the fast bowler suffered an injury in the game against Mumbai Indians, he has now been ruled out of the tournament. Wayne Parnell has now come into the squad as a replacement for the English pacer.

