Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lodges police complaint at Mumbai Crime Branch, deets inside

Well, right now, the big update as per reports in ANI is that Sachin Tendulkar has filed a police at Mumbai’s Crime Branch over his name and voice being used for fake advertisements on the internet to dupe people. The case has been registered by the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell against unidentified people. We wait for more updates on this.

Maharashtra | Former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lodges a Police complaint at Mumbai Crime Branch, over his name, photo and voice being used in "fake advertisements" on the internet to dupe people. Case registered by Mumbai Police Cyber Cell against unidentified people under… pic.twitter.com/skkfDYa1eP — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

