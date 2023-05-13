ADVERTISEMENT
Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar lodges police complaint at Mumbai Crime Branch, deets inside

Sachin Tendulkar is one of the finest and most incredible legends that we have in the country. He's been a sensation in the true sense of the term and we love it. Know more about Sachin Tendulkar and what's currently happening at his end

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
13 May,2023 12:12:28
Sachin Tendulkar is one of the finest and most amazing, legendary players that we have in the world. He’s been a true legend in the real sense of the term and no wonder, he has got fans rooting and cheering for him in every way possible everywhere. Not just in India ladies and gentlemen, Tendulkar has had a humongous fan following all over the country and we truly love it and how. Whenever Tendulkar is in the news and limelight, his fans get immensely happy and excited all the time. Well, right now, we have a really important update coming up from his end.

Know the latest about what’s happening in Sachin Tendulkar’s life:

Well, right now, the big update as per reports in ANI is that Sachin Tendulkar has filed a police at Mumbai’s Crime Branch over his name and voice being used for fake advertisements on the internet to dupe people. The case has been registered by the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell against unidentified people. We wait for more updates on this.

Well, who do you all think can be behind this act? Don’t you all think it’s completely right and justified from Sachin Tendulkar’s end to lodge a complaint against such people and acts? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

