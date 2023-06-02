ADVERTISEMENT
Good News: MS Dhoni Knee Surgery Is Successful; Check Out

Though the IPL team CSK captain MS Dhoni couldn't perform in the season's last match cricketer, the team won, and now the cricketer successfully underwent knee surgery

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 Jun,2023 14:30:45
Indian Premier League team Chennai Super Kings marked its fifth win; after the win, the captain underwent knee surgery on Thursday, as per what the reports suggest. Dhoni’s team defeated Gujarat Titans in a thrilling match on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The cricketer is loved by millions of fans across the globe.

One of the best players and most successful leaders in the history of cricket. In contrast, the former Indian skipper had played the entire season of the T20 with a strapped knee. In addition, the cricketer was taking expert opinion in Mumbai from a sports orthopaedic surgeon following the end of IPL 2023.

And now, as per the new reports, MS Dhoni’s knee surgery underwent successful at the Mumbai-based hospital on Thursday, 1st June. After winning the fifth trophy, the captain flew to Mumbai to meet his surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala. He is the same surgeon who performed the knee surgery of one of the rising cricketers, Rishabh Pant, after being injured in a car accident.

MS Dhoni is one of the star cricketers in the Indian cricket team. He is known for his fantastic performance on the field. Under his captaincy, India has won many trophies internationally. Also, CSK won 5 trophies under his leadership. Apart from that, his personal life details have always interested fans.

