Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most admired and respected cricketers that we have in the world at present. He’s certainly hailed by many as the best-ever batsman in the world across all generations and well, the majority of the individuals will agree to the same for real. The legendary cricketer might have retired from International cricket many years back. However, even today, he’s loved and hailed by many as the best-ever in the globe. Indian cricket and its success has always been synonymous with Sachin Tendulkar and well, we aren’t surprised by any means.

Well, this time, we have a special and important update coming for all fans and admirers of Sachin Tendulkar ladies and gentlemen. As per the latest media reports in News18, Sachin Tendulkar’s life-size statue is all set to be installed at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium very soon. The statue will be unveiled on April 30, 2023 on the special occasion of Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday.

Well, how happy does this news make you all folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com