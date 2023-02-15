Sania Mirza is one of the most popular and admired sports personalities that we have had in the country. For the longest time, Sania Mirza has made the country proud at a global level and well, that’s why, whenever it comes to talking about female heroes in India, her name is one of the first that hits our mind. Sania Mirza is someone who’s always been at the forefront of things when it comes to sharing special information and inputs to other young Tennis players. Well, guess what ladies and gentlemen? This time, she’s all set to do the same with female cricketers.

Yes, that’s true ladies and gentlemen. As per the latest social media post and announcement by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sania Mirza has now been appointed as the mentor of the RCB women’s IPL team. Well, it’s absolutely amazing and fantastic and the news has come as a major update for all fans of Sania Mirza as well as fans of RCB.

Well, we at IWMBuzz congratulate Sania Mirza and we wish Royal Challengers Bangalore all the very best for their inaugural season of women's IPL in 2023.