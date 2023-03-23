The debut year of Women’s Premier league aka women’s IPL saw quite a lot of positive buzz and reception from the audience. Well, the playoffs of women’s IPL is set to begin soon and soon after that, we are going to witness some of the best cricketing action in men’s IPL. It will certainly be interesting to see some of the key players of all the franchises delivering to perfection for their respective teams.

Amidst all this, we have a new rule update ladies and gentlemen. As per ESPN Cricinfo, IPL 2023 will allow the captains of all the franchises to announce their respective squads after the toss. This will be an important factor as due to this, teams can now decide their best playing combination depending on whether they are batting first or bowling first.

Well, what’s your take and opinion on this rule folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com