The IPL is undoubtedly one of the most followed and loved cricket tournaments that we all have in this country. Over the years, all the squads have come and done their best to perform and leave a mark with their memorable performances. While last year, we had a new winner in the form of Gujarat Titans, there is no element of doubt over the fact that Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are two of the most consistent teams to have been a part of IPL.

Just like every other year, this year too, the excitement of the fans was at its peak regarding the schedule and everything. Well, finally, the schedule and fixture of the whole tournament is out. See below folks –

📁 #TATAIPL 2023

👇

📂 Schedule

👇

📂 Save The Dates Gear up to cheer for your favourite teams 🥁 👏 pic.twitter.com/za4J3b3qzc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 17, 2023

Well, what’s your take on this schedule folks? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com