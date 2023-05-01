IPL 2023: Fan enters field to meet Virat Kohli in between RCB Vs LSG game, video goes viral

Virat Kohli is one of the most admired and loved cricketers that we have in the country. For more than a decade, King Kohli has been on top of his game and no wonder, we are all in awe of him all the time. Whenever Virat Kohli has good things to prove with the bat, it always ends up being a super engaging thing for the audience to enjoy. Today marks a special day for the cricketer as it marks his wife Anushka Sharma’s birthday. Earlier today, we even saw him share a super cute birthday wish for Anushka Sharma.

It is no hidden secret that even in the past, we have seen security breaches where fans enter the field out of nowhere to meet their favourite cricketers. Well, this time as well, the same happened. A fan entered the field out of nowhere to meet Virat Kohli and guess how King Kohli reacted to the situation in a calm and composed manner? See below folks –

Someone breached the fences and went onto to meet Kohli #LSGvsRCB full video pic.twitter.com/8QG0SkN2vz — Punished Drainer (@DrainerPunished) May 1, 2023

At the end of the game, RCB defeated LSG by 18 runs.