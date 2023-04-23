IPL 2023: Virat Kohli unlocks a new milestone, all details inside

Know the latest about Virat Kohli and IPL 2023

Virat Kohli is one of the finest and most prolific cricketers that we have in the country. The man has been truly a blessing for any cricket team that he’s been a part of and well, that’s why, come what may, all his achievements have made his fans and admirers immensely proud and happy. He’s been a run machine for any team and be it in International cricket or IPL, he’s achieved it all.

Know more about Virat Kohli and his latest achievement:

While we all know very well that in his entire career till now, Virat Kohli has scored many centuries across all formats. This time, he scored a century in IPL 2023 but in a different way. He completed 100 catches in the tournament and became only the third player to do so. We wish him more luck going forward.

