IPL 2023: Virat Kohli unlocks a new milestone, all details inside

Author: IWMBuzz
23 Apr,2023 19:35:47
Virat Kohli is one of the finest and most prolific cricketers that we have in the country. The man has been truly a blessing for any cricket team that he’s been a part of and well, that’s why, come what may, all his achievements have made his fans and admirers immensely proud and happy. He’s been a run machine for any team and be it in International cricket or IPL, he’s achieved it all.

Know more about Virat Kohli and his latest achievement:

While we all know very well that in his entire career till now, Virat Kohli has scored many centuries across all formats. This time, he scored a century in IPL 2023 but in a different way. He completed 100 catches in the tournament and became only the third player to do so. We wish him more luck going forward.

