Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are two of the greatest and most amazing cricketers that we have ever had. While Tendulkar has been a living legend and has been on top of his game since the very beginning of his career in the 80s till the end of his career in 2013, Virat Kohli started blossoming in his career a few years after his debut and ever since then, he’s never looked back. Both Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are quite at par with each other when it comes to a lot of fun and statistics and well, we love it.

So, to tell you all a little bit about Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and their latest public avatars, what do we all get to see folks? Well, a picture of Sachin Tendulkar and his special meeting with South superstar Suriya is going viral and well, we love it. See below folks –

On the other hand, the latest big update about Virat Kohli is the fact that since the 2nd Test match is being held at Delhi against Australia, Virat Kohli has decided to spend some time at home and be with his family at Delhi home instead of the Indian team hotel. Not just that, Virat was also recently spotted leaving the stadium in a grand Porsche and well, the video is going viral everywhere. See below folks –

