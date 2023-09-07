MS Dhoni Enjoys Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev Match At US Open 2023

Legendary former Indian cricket captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was recently spotted soaking in the atmosphere and enjoying a riveting showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev. Dhoni has been away from the cricket pitch since leading Chennai Super Kings to their fifth IPL title a few months ago.

As per reports in Times Of India, on Wednesday, Dhoni was seen in attendance to watch the World No.1 take on Zverev in the quarterfinals of the US Open. The match took place on a Wednesday and saw Alcaraz, a 19-year-old Spanish prodigy, outperform Zverev with a score of 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. This victory was particularly noteworthy as it marked Alcaraz’s progression into the semi-finals of the last major tournament of 2023.

The camera caught Dhoni in the stands during a break, when Alcaraz was drinking fluids and getting ready for resumption. The broadcasters also focused on Dhoni, who could be seen chatting with two friends and also sharing a laugh. Alcaraz, who is the defending US Open champion, will be aiming to beat Medvedev and if he does so, he could face Novak Djokovic in the final. The Serbian ace will take on Ben Shelton in the other semi-final. It does seem that Dhoni is a fan of Alcaraz as he was also present last year during the US Open as well.