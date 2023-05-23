ADVERTISEMENT
MS Dhoni trends on social media after taking CSK for 10th final in 14 seasons, check out

MS Dhoni has once again proven his mettle on the big stage as he takes Chennai Super Kings to another finale of IPL tournament. Come let's check out the latest at his end

Author: IWMBuzz
23 May,2023 23:42:14
MS Dhoni is one of the most remarkable and phenomenal cricketers that we have in the globe at present. The man has been in red hot form ever since the time he took over the reigns of Indian cricket as a captain and well, he’s been absolutely phenomenal. As captain of team India, he has truly helped India win almost every ICC championship as a skipper and that’s no easy task. Not just in International cricket, his captaincy in local tournaments have also been amazing and phenomenal. As far as IPL is concerned, he’s been absolutely phenomenal too for Chennai Super Kings.

Know more about MS Dhoni and why he is trending on Twitter right now:

What would your reaction exactly be if we tell you that in all the 14 seasons of IPL, MS Dhoni has actually led Chennai Super Kings to 10 finals? Sounds amazing and surreal, ain’t it? Well, as daunting a task as it may sound, he’s actually done it once again in 2023 after defeating Gujarat Titans. Immediately after the incredible feat, he started trending on Twitter and we can’t keep calm. Check out some of the best tweets praising his captaincy skills:

Well, absolutely amazing and incredible, ain’t it? Wonderful for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

