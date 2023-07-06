T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli omitted again, Hardik Pandya to lead for the series against West Indies

Indian T20 team selection for the upcoming series against the West Indies has once again caused a stir by omitting the formidable duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. These two prolific cricketers, who have been absent from recent matches, were not included in the 15-member squad. Instead, the responsibility of leading the team will be shouldered by the talented all-rounder, Hardik Pandya. The exclusion of Sharma and Kohli has raised eyebrows, as they have now missed out on three consecutive T20 series, including the ongoing one against the West Indies. This decision has fuelled speculation and ignited discussions about the rationale behind their continued absence, leaving fans and experts curious about the long-term strategies of the team management.

Not just Sharma and Kohli, but Rinku Singh, renowned for his adept finishing skills for KKR in the IPL, has also been left out of the 15-member squad. However, according to PTI, there remains a glimmer of hope for Singh, as he and Jitesh Sharma from Vidarbha might secure berths in the team for the T20I series against Ireland, which follows hot on the heels of the West Indies series.

Suryakumar Yadav, the team’s vice-captain and the world’s highest-ranked batsman, stands as the lone representative above the age of 30 in the squad. A noteworthy addition to the team is Tilak Varma, an exciting left-handed batsman hailing from Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians. Varma, known for his middle-order finesse and ability to finish innings, has showcased his skills with a remarkable strike rate of over 142 in 47 matches during the IPL and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Another young talent, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is on the verge of his Test debut, has also earned a place in the T20 squad due to his outstanding performances in the IPL. The selection committee, headed by Ajit Agarkar, offered no major surprises in their maiden meeting, setting the stage for an intriguing lineup of emerging and established players.