Virat Kohli is one of the finest and undoubtedly best cricketers in the country. The man has truly won the hearts of one and all with precision and perfection over a period of time with consistent performances and well, no wonder, anything and everything that he does manages to become a rage and a sensation for real. In the middle around the time of 2020-2021, Virat Kohli didn’t really have the best time with the bat. However, like a true champion, he’s truly evolved and crossed that phase. Recently, the former Indian captain opened up about his professional career and how he’s been considered as a failed captain. As per reports in NDTV Sports, he was quoted as saying in a recent interaction,

Look, you play to win tournaments. I captained in Champions Trophy 2017, 2019 World Cup, I captained in World Test Championship, and T20 World Cup in 2021. After three (four) ICC tournaments, I was considered as a failed captain. I never judged myself from that point of view; what we ended up achieving as a team and as a cultural change that always going to be a matter of pride for me. A tournament happens for a certain period of time but a culture happens over a long period of time and for that you need consistency for that you need more characters than just winning a tournament. I won a World Cup as a player. I won the Champions Trophy as a player. I have been part of the team that has won five Test maces. If you look at that point of view there have been people, who have never won a World Cup.”

