During one of his early chats with Bollywood actor and wife Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli recounted an amusing anecdote about how uncomfortable he felt about a text message he had sent her before the celebrity couple started a relationship. In an interview with his close friend and former South African batsman AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli detailed his love story, describing his initial encounter with Anushka and how they, over time, became friends.

After dating the actor for years, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli married in December 2017. In January 2021, Virat Kohli and Anushka welcomed a daughter named Vamika. Virat Kohli has frequently recounted how he first met Anushka during a 2013 photo session for an advertisement. Still, he only started talking about their initial encounters when AB de Villiers questioned him.

On the sets of the advertisement shoot, Virat Kohli admitted that he was a little anxious when he first saw Anushka. However, soon after their initial encounter, they felt at ease conversing. The former India skipper shared an intriguing text message he wrote to Anushka after the two started dating frequently.

During a Tuesday conversation with AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli said how he remembered he was so tense before walking on the set. He was thinking, ‘How will I say hi to her and what to say to her?’. He was so completely out of it. He went there 5 minutes before her. He did not realize how tall she was. Out of nervousness, he told her she was wearing decent-height heels. Someone must have told her that he would look like a dwarf in front of her and not wear her heels too high. The first thing he told her when he saw her heel was, “Didn’t you get anything higher to wear?”

Anushka was like, ‘excuse me?’. It was so bad and she was so nervous. But then the shoot went on, and he figured out that she was a pretty normal person the whole day. They could connect on the same things a typical middle-class household would experience. So they connected on those experiences.

And from there on, they became friends. And they started dating. It was not like they started dating immediately. They spoke for a long time. He also thought that he was dating her already. They had hung out for a few months, and he also remembers that he sent her this message one day. Virat said when he was single, he used to do this and that and she asked him, ‘What do you mean you used to be?”

He had already decided in his mind that they were dating. So that was again a little awkward. But then, Virat said that Anushka eventually found him to be a decent guy.

Source – India today

