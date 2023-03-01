Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most admired and loved couples that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them fell in love many years back and well, given the kind of love and appreciation that they have always received from their fans and admirers all over the country, we certainly love them to the best of our abilities. The duo met for the first time in the year 2013 and from there onwards, things have totally been wonderful and hunky-dory for them in the true and real sense of the term. From winning hearts together as a couple to eventually becoming a sensation among fans and admirers all over the country for all the good reasons, they have inspired innumerable people for all the good reasons. While Virat Kohli is one of the leading and most phenomenal cricketers in the country, Anushka Sharma is one of the most popular and finest actresses that we all have in the Hindi entertainment industry.

The two of them have always motivated and inspired each other the right way and well, we love it. This time however, it was time for Virat Kohli to express his fondness and affection for Anushka Sharma by respecting the kind of sacrifices that she does. Virat Kohli was quoted as per Hindustan Times saying,

“The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realised whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don’t expect much because that is the basic requirement. When you look for inspiration, you start from home and, obviously, Anushka has been a big inspiration for me. My life had a completely different perspective. When you fall in love with a person, you start processing those changes within you as well. Her outlook towards life was different and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things.”

