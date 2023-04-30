Watch: 41-year old MS Dhoni hits massive sixes during game against Punjab Kings, video goes viral

Check out how MS Dhoni smashed huge sixes during game against Punjab Kings

MS Dhoni is a legend in the true sense of the term. The man truly needs no introduction and is a sensation in the true sense of the term. He is an inspiration for innumerable people all over the world and well, we can certainly say that he’s the best wicketkeeper batsman that India has ever produced in the history of the game. Even now, he’s in red hot form doing well for himself.

Check out how MS Dhoni is smashing big sixes in IPL 2023:

In IPL 2023, MS Dhoni has shown good signs of form and has played consistent roles. His form has been a crucial reason behind CSK doing well so far. Even during the game against PBKS, MS Dhoni smashed big sixes and as expected, the video is going viral on the internet. See below folks –

MS Dhoni is giving full entertainment to his fans at the age of 41.#CSKvsPBKSpic.twitter.com/oX0KNRE1oR — Sir BoiesX 🕯 (@BoiesX45) April 30, 2023

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com