ADVERTISEMENT
Sports | News

Watch: 41-year old MS Dhoni hits massive sixes during game against Punjab Kings, video goes viral

Check out how MS Dhoni smashed huge sixes during game against Punjab Kings

Author: IWMBuzz
30 Apr,2023 19:48:51
Watch: 41-year old MS Dhoni hits massive sixes during game against Punjab Kings, video goes viral

MS Dhoni is a legend in the true sense of the term. The man truly needs no introduction and is a sensation in the true sense of the term. He is an inspiration for innumerable people all over the world and well, we can certainly say that he’s the best wicketkeeper batsman that India has ever produced in the history of the game. Even now, he’s in red hot form doing well for himself.

Check out how MS Dhoni is smashing big sixes in IPL 2023:

In IPL 2023, MS Dhoni has shown good signs of form and has played consistent roles. His form has been a crucial reason behind CSK doing well so far. Even during the game against PBKS, MS Dhoni smashed big sixes and as expected, the video is going viral on the internet. See below folks –

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni gets DRS call wrong against Rajasthan Royals, angry reaction goes viral
IPL 2023: MS Dhoni gets DRS call wrong against Rajasthan Royals, angry reaction goes viral
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya topples MS Dhoni to become most successful captain, deets inside
IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya topples MS Dhoni to become most successful captain, deets inside
Watch: MS Dhoni gets DRS against KKR on point once again, fans say, "Dhoni Review System"
Watch: MS Dhoni gets DRS against KKR on point once again, fans say, "Dhoni Review System"
Times MS Dhoni Proved That He Is The Most Humble Guy
Times MS Dhoni Proved That He Is The Most Humble Guy
Watch: Anushka Sharma says 'they love him' after MS Dhoni's entry in RCB's home ground, video goes viral
Watch: Anushka Sharma says 'they love him' after MS Dhoni's entry in RCB's home ground, video goes viral
IWMBuzz Cricinfo: MS Dhoni warns bowlers about playing under 'new captain', Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL 2023
IWMBuzz Cricinfo: MS Dhoni warns bowlers about playing under 'new captain', Shakib Al Hasan opts out of IPL 2023
Latest Stories
Hina Khan Is Back To Basic With Her Daily Grind, Check Out
Hina Khan Is Back To Basic With Her Daily Grind, Check Out
Watch: Nia Sharma’s Ring Dance With Her Girls
Watch: Nia Sharma’s Ring Dance With Her Girls
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut titled 'Stardom' to be six-episodic series, deets inside
Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's directorial debut titled 'Stardom' to be six-episodic series, deets inside
"We Are Bachchans..." Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reacts To Karan Johar's Partial Statement About Khans
"We Are Bachchans..." Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Reacts To Karan Johar's Partial Statement About Khans
Congratulations: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy become 1st ever Indian men's doubles pair to win Badminton Asia Championship
Congratulations: Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy become 1st ever Indian men's doubles pair to win Badminton Asia Championship
Tara Sutaria's Phenomenal Transformation Is Must Watch
Tara Sutaria's Phenomenal Transformation Is Must Watch
Read Latest News