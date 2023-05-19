ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: After Dhruv Jurel's match-winning six against PBKS, old video with MS Dhoni goes viral

Check out this viral video of Dhruv Jurel who's the hero of the match today between PBKS and RR. He won the game for Rajasthan Royals after a winning six and after the same, his moment with MS Dhoni is going viral

Author: IWMBuzz
19 May,2023 23:34:35
Watch: After Dhruv Jurel's match-winning six against PBKS, old video with MS Dhoni goes viral

Dhruv Jurel is one of the most admired and loved young cricketers that we have in the country at present. For quite a long time, he’s shown promise and talent as a batsman and well, no wonder at some point of time or the other, the efforts were all set to materialize and turn out into something big and special for him. Well, he’s always shown the talent and potential to make things count and help his team win the game. However, today, during the game against Punjab Kings, he got the ideal opportunity to finish the game for his team and make them win.

Check out these viral and priceless moments of Dhruv Jurel:

Right now, the entire state of Rajasthan must be celebrating the talent of Dhruv Jurel. RR were chasing a big score of 180+ against PBKS and it was never going to be easy. However, they have finally won and all thanks to Dhruv’s match-winning six. However, while fans are appreciating the same, a lot of them are also giving credit to MS Dhoni for spending time with him earlier and guiding him the right way. Check out the videos below here –

Well, absolutely amazing and phenomenal, ain’t it? Brilliant for real, right folks? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Read Latest News