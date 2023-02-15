Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli have been highly regarded and loved as two of the stalwarts of Indian cricket. While it was Sourav Ganguly who for the first time introduced the concept of fighting back against all opponents come what may, Virat Kohli carried forward the good work in captaincy for quite a long time after MS Dhoni retired and handed over the reigns to him. While everything was smooth and fine between the two, things perhaps changed a little when Virat Kohli spoke about quitting T20I captaincy. A lot of media reports felt and speculated that Ganguly apparently didn’t like it and hence, he apparently and allegedly had a role to play in Virat Kohli’s removal from ODI and Test captaincy as well.

While nothing was either confirmed by the two stalwarts, this time, Chief Selector Chetan Sharma has come under the scanner after a viral sting operation video. In the video, he’s heard saying that Ganguli apparently wasn’t in favour of Rohit Sharma but didn’t like Virat Kohli either. Well, do you all want to check out the full video? See below folks –

DNA | Chetan Sharma reveals shocking details of team selection#ChetanSharma | #GameOver | For more videos, click here https://t.co/6ddeGFqM3o pic.twitter.com/5gPYv3gb5F — DNA (@dna) February 14, 2023

