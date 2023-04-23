ADVERTISEMENT
Watch: MS Dhoni gets DRS against KKR on point once again, fans say, "Dhoni Review System"

Check out this viral video of MS Dhoni and his DRS call during CSK Vs KKR match

Author: IWMBuzz
23 Apr,2023 23:37:09
MS Dhoni is one of the finest and most admired cricketers to have ever played the game for the country. When it comes to a country like India, very few players have achieved the success and love that MSD has got and well, the veteran has given us enough reasons to believe in the same thought process. He has always been a master when it comes to DRS call and well, during the game against KKR today, he once again got it on point against David Wiese of KKR.

Check out the viral video of MS Dhoni getting DRS call right again –

Immediately after the call was proven right, MSD had a little smirk on his face and well, immediately fans started trending ‘Dhoni Review System” on Twitter. Check out below –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

