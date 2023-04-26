Watch: Venkatesh Iyer takes stunning catch to dismiss Virat Kohli in KKR Vs RCB, video goes viral

Venkatesh Iyer is one of the most talented and admired young cricketers that we have in the country right now. Ever since the year 2021, he has been displaying his wonderful talent on the field with perfection. In the year 2021, he was the biggest reason behind KKR’s turnaround in the tournament and then reaching the final of the tournament. While the year 2022 wasn’t the best for him, he has fired wonderfully with the bat in 2023 so far. He even became the only second batsman after Brendon McCullum to score a century for KKR in IPL 2023.

In today’s game Vs RCB as well, Venkatesh contributed with the bat as well as on the field. He took a stunning catch to dismiss Virat Kohli and the video is going viral everywhere. See below folks –

He might not be our Impact Player tonight, but @venkateshiyer made quite an IMPACT with that catch! 🔥pic.twitter.com/oifQFJW6dB — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 26, 2023

