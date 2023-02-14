Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are one of the most loved and admired couples that we all have in the Indian entertainment industry. The two of them have been in love with each other for quite a long time. However, they decided to announce the same to the world and tell one and all about them being together directly during their engagement. The news of them being together and eventually getting married made all their fans very happy. Soon, the two of them were also blessed with a cute and adorable baby boy named Agastya. While everything was fine for the couple at that time, one thing that didn’t work in their favour was the fact that the wedding and everything happened very quickly during the time of Covid-19.

Well, that’s exactly why both Hardik and Natasa decided to get married again in a proper and special ceremony at Udaipur. Well, ahead of the same, the likes of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma and KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty were spotted at the airport and we guess that they are all busy traveling to Udaipur to attend the special wedding in grand style. Want to check out the videos? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic, ain’t it? How excited are you all for the wedding? Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com