Watch: Virat Kohli smashes sixth IPL century, check out iconic moment against SRH

Virat Kohli has always been a sensational and prolific batsman for team India as well as IPL. In today's game against SRH, he smashed his sixth century of IPL. Come check out the special moment

Virat Kohli is one of the finest and most incredible players that we have in the world of cricket. For more than a decade, King Kohli, as we fondly call him has been on top of his game and well, we have truly loved everything that he has to offer. Be it in Test cricket or ODI or T20, he has literally proven his mettle across all formats and well, we simply couldn’t have asked for anything better. Well, despite all the criticism and negativity that he has faced at his end during his lean patch, he has managed to come across all that as a major challenge and recover well like a pro. He is a modern-day legend and champion and well, no wonder fans go till any extent to shower him with love.

Check out this special moment when he smashed his sixth IPL hundred:

Well, Virat Kohli and centuries are no alien terms when put across each other. Well, he just proved that once again with brilliance. During the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad today, she smashed his sixth century of IPL cricket and well, fans are in love. Want to check out the special moment in case you missed seeing the same? Here you go –

A magnificent CENTURY by Virat Kohli 🔥🔥 Take a bow, King Kohli! His SIXTH century in the IPL.#TATAIPL #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/gd39A6tp5d — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2023

Well, let us know all your views in the comments section and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com