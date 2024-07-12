When Virat Kohli hinted at moving away permanently, ‘I’ll be gone for good, you won’t see me for a while”

One of the buzzing stories for a while now has been surrounding Indian cricketer and legend, Virat Kohli. Having just won the T20 World Cup for Team India after a historic 17 years, Kohli also announced his retirement from the shortest format of the game for good.

And while the fans were relieved that Kohli is still playing, up and running for the other two formats (ODI and Test), there was some worry and concern with some speculation going around. An array of reports have been circulating around on how Kohli and wife/actor Anushka Sharma are planning their life in a way where they might move to UK permanently. This was a result of the many sightings that happened of Kohli and Sharma in London.

While there is no confirmation on the same yet, this led to a throwback video that was shared by the RCB page where Kohli hinted about retirement and being ‘gone for good.’

“So, it’s just about not leaving any undone business behind and not having any regrets later, which I’m very sure of I won’t. Once I’m done, I’ll be gone; you won’t see me for a while. So, I want to give it everything I have till the time I play and that’s the only thing that keeps me going,” he said.

After their win and the felicitation ceremony of Team India, Kohli was spotted heading to London to be with Sharma and their children Vamika and Akaay. A few days ago, Kohli and Sharma visited the ISKON temple in London, where a video of them attending the Kirtan to offer prayers to Lord Krishna surfaced on social media.