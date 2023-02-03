It was a historic moment for Indian cricket as the team defeated New Zealand in the recently concluded series. The Indian team, led by captain Rohit Sharma, put on a spectacular performance, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill scoring centuries in the final match.

Rohit Sharma, who is known for his calm and composed leadership, took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the team’s victory. He posted a picture of himself with the team, captioned “We move along taking a ton of positives from these 6 games .” The post received over 2,498 likes and numerous comments from fans, who were thrilled with the team’s performance.

One fan, tagg_digital, commented “Form is temporary. Class is permanent. ++ ” Another fan, tanmaymilomishra, wrote “Butterfly ” showing their excitement for the team’s victory.

The series win against New Zealand is not only a testament to the Indian team’s strength and skill, but also to Rohit Sharma’s leadership. As the captain, he has instilled a sense of unity and determination in the team, which has led to their success on the field.

Rohit Sharma’s post also highlights the importance of taking positives from every match, even in the face of defeat. This attitude is a vital ingredient for any successful team, and it is evident that the Indian team has embraced this philosophy under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.

In conclusion, the Indian cricket team’s victory over New Zealand is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the players and the leadership of Rohit Sharma. His post on Instagram is a reflection of his humble and positive attitude, which has been a driving force behind the team’s success.

Overall, the Indian cricket team’s recent series was a huge success, and there were many positive takeaways from the experience. The team’s resilience, the performance of the young players, the leadership of Rohit Sharma, and the support of the fans were all key factors in their victory.

